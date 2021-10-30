Traders get decked out for the spooky season.
Stall-holders in Jacky Whites Market in Sunderland got dressed up for the spooky season.
Those taking part included:
:: Vodoo queen Nicola Bousfield from Crazy Fantazy fancy dress
Stall-holders have been giving shoppers a spooky treat for the eyes in the run-up to Halloween.
:: Lynne Buddin from Buddin's Bitz&Bobs as the devil woman
::Andy Buddin from Andyman Upcycling as the plague doctor
:: Sally Jewers from Sally J redesigned denim as a teenage goth
