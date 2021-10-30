Traders at Sunderland's Jacky Whites Market get dressed up for Halloween weekend

Market traders have been getting into the Halloween spirit.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 12:35 pm
Traders get decked out for the spooky season.

Stall-holders in Jacky Whites Market in Sunderland got dressed up for the spooky season.

Those taking part included:

:: Vodoo queen Nicola Bousfield from Crazy Fantazy fancy dress

Stall-holders have been giving shoppers a spooky treat for the eyes in the run-up to Halloween.

:: Lynne Buddin from Buddin's Bitz&Bobs as the devil woman

::Andy Buddin from Andyman Upcycling as the plague doctor

:: Sally Jewers from Sally J redesigned denim as a teenage goth

