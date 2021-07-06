Work is already underway with the transformation of the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant unit at The Galleries – with the restaurant set to open this summer as Tim Hortons.

The Galleries cafe will offer dine-in seating for 105 people in addition to the drive-thru facility and a delivery service, which will be set up after its doors open.

The Washington site will create more than 50 jobs and plans have been approved to launch its second site at Boldon, which will add a further 40 positions – with full and part-time roles being offered with a promise of “impressive progression and training opportunities.”

Work has started on the Tim Hortons at the former Frankie & Benny's site at The Galleries in Washington.

The coffee chain will hold a recruitment day for potential new staff on Wednesday, July 7 at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Emerson Road in Washington.

Anyone who is thinking of heading to the recruitment day will need to bring along a passport or birth certificate with either a p45 or National Insurance card or letter.

There is the possibility that successful candidates will be enrolled with the coffee chain there and then.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “The North East has been an area of interest to us for a long time, and so we’re thrilled to bring our first ever Tim Hortons restaurants to the region.

"We have a huge fanbase here and have had many requests to bring the brand to the area, so we expect it to be hugely popular with the local community and fans from neighbouring cities.

“Washington has a fantastic community, and we feel it is a great location to mark our arrival here, with Boldon set to open soon after.”

