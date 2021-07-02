This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Sunderland this week

Who had the cheapest trolley?

Shoppers across Sunderland are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.

Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Where will you be shopping this week?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

Sainsbury’s charged 45p for a 1.5kg bag of plain flour, it was 99p for five oranges at Morrisons and at Aldi, it costs 60p for a 1kg bag of porridge oats.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, July 1.

According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £19.88.

Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.

