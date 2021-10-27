The Range confirms the opening date for its new Washington store, creating 40 jobs
Home, leisure and gardens retailer The Range has announced the official opening date for its brand new Washington store.
The new Range superstore is set to open its doors to customers in Washington on Friday, November 5.
Located at the Galleries Retail Park, the store will welcome members of the public for the first time from 9am.
Sunderland’s the Right Worshipful the Mayor, Councillor Harry Trueman, and his Mayoress Councillor Dorothy Trueman will have the honour of officially opening the new store.
The store will employ 40 members of staff in both full time and part time roles, with various job roles being filled throughout the recruitment process.
The Range have confirmed that the store, which will be spread over two floors, will provide a selection of the home, leisure and garden products that customers of the retailer can come to expect.
Upon opening, The Range’s Christmas offering will be available to customers and there will even be exclusive offers running in-store until November 21 to celebrate the opening.
Customers will be able to pick up trees, decorations, lights and much more ahead of this year’s festive season.
The retailer, which has over 190 stores nationwide, has also confirmed that they will be adhering to the current Government Covid guidelines when they open next Friday to ensure a safe environment for both customers and staff.
The Washington store will be open seven days a week, with opening hours set at 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30pm on a Sunday.