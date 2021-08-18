Take a look inside Sunderland’s first ‘rage room’ where you can smash up plates, TVs and stereos

Based at Adventureland on High Street West in Sunderland city centre, the Rage Room opened to members of the public on Tuesday, August 17.

The space offers people that chance to come and “vent their frustrations” by smashing up various items such as plates, televisions and even old stereos.

The owner of Adventureland, Terry Vasey from Barnes, feels like it is the perfect thing for people to come along and try, especially after the year.

The 'rage room' is described as the perfect place to vent frustration.

"We think that it is especially great after the last year and a half, the lockdowns have been hard for everyone so it is a perfect way to vent.

"I’d describe us as an indoor playground but we wanted to add something for adults to enjoy so this is just the first part of our expansion as we are planning to add more things such as escape rooms.”

After posting about the new ‘rage room’ on social media, bookings have soared with people wanting to come along and try out Sunderland’s newest activity.

Customers can use a variety of tools to smash a variety of items.

Terry added: “So far, it has been really well received by everyone and has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

"I knew that it would be popular but I didn’t expect the amount of positive feedback that it has had so far.

"The whole management team are currently just sorting through bookings as we have had quite a few already.

Adventureland volunteer Kathryn Murphy (volunteer) in the the Rage Room.

Groups of two can use the Rage Room at one time, with a limited time offer in place for £25 for two people – with the usual price being £30.

If you want to experience the room as a party of one, it will cost £18 and Adventureland is open between 10am and 6pm, seven days a week.

You can find out more about Adventureland and book their ‘rage room’ by visiting their Facebook page.

