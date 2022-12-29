In case you can't keep out of a supermarket for more than 24 hours.

Sunderland supermarket opening times on New Year’s Day 2023: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Morrison's, Icland and Co-op

For those of you who are liable to wake up on New Year’s Day with plenty of Malibu still in the cupboard, but no butter, milk or eggs, here is when major supermarkets are open in and around Sunderland on Sunday, January 1.