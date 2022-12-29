Sunderland supermarket opening times on New Year’s Day 2023: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Morrison's, Icland and Co-op
For those of you who are liable to wake up on New Year’s Day with plenty of Malibu still in the cupboard, but no butter, milk or eggs, here is when major supermarkets are open in and around Sunderland on Sunday, January 1.
Some are keeping their usual Sunday hours. Some don’t open at all. So here is an alphabetical list, of stores of varying size, which might save you a wasted journey. Don’t forget, there are no buses of Metro services that day.
