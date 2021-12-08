Save twice this Christmas with the Sunderland Echo's festive subscriptions offer

Celebrate the festive season with double savings through your Sunderland Echo!

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:54 am

This Christmas, we’re giving our readers the chance to save 25% on an annual digital subscription to the Echo – plus, £46 off a case of wine at Virgin Wines.

It’s the season of giving after all, so you have until midnight on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) to make two great savings with our limited-time promo code: XMAS25.

Read More

Read More
Get the best Sunderland Echo stories delivered to your inbox - here's how to sig...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enjoy the best news and sports coverage in Sunderland with a discount of more than £22, plus £46 off a case of hand-selected wines.

Subscribe to one of our annual packages today, and you’ll get an email to claim your discount from Virgin Wines.

Then, you can raise a glass to 12 bottles from around the world, reduced from £123.88 to £77.88.

Click here to visit our subscriptions page and sign up for yours.

Save twice with the Sunderland Echo this Christmas!

Available to new customers only purchasing an annual digital subscription. Offer ends at midnight on December 31.

Purchase and fulfilment of the wine offer will be completed through Virgin Wines directly.

A link to the exclusive discount offer will be sent to you via email following successful purchase of your annual digital subscription.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Sunderland EchoSunderland