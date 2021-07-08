Sports and leisure operator Everyone Active, which manages Wearside’s leisure centres on behalf of Sunderland City Council, have confirmed that planning is ongoing with the local authority to resume services at the Raich Carter Sports Centre on Commercial Road.

Currently the centre’s swimming pool and further activities, including children’s activities, are closed due to Covid restrictions and a lack of space at the Raich Carter centre.

Everyone Active and Sunderland City Council are working on plans to reopen more facilities and resume activities at the Raich Carter Sports Centre.

The leisure group have hinted that once coronavirus restrictions ease further, more activities and facilities at the Raich Carter will resume however an exact date is yet to be provided.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Ian Bradgate, said: “Everyone Active and Sunderland City Council are working together on a timeline for the opening of facilities and activities at Raich Carter Sports Centre and around the contract.

“Covid restrictions mean resources and space at Raich Carter are limited but Everyone Active will look to reintroduce further activities – including children’s activities – subject to restrictions being eased by government.”

Social distancing measures, allotted time slots and regular cleaning remain in place at the city’s other Everyone Active centres.

Following the outbreak of Covid19, Everyone Active has committed to keeping its customers safe and active, ensuring it will meet and exceed Government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 with the Everyone Active Pledge.

