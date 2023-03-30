The proposed site, which is off Colliery Lane, has been long allocated for development. It was first designated for housing use, within the approved council development plan, in 1998.

Aldi, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket with more than 970 stores, has said that the proposal would create new jobs, attract investment and provide more retail choice to the residents of Hetton.

The company added that “with a lack of supermarkets in the local area, the new store would be in a convenient and accessible location that reduces travel times for customers, saving both time and money.”

A new Aldi store is proposed for Hetton-le-Hole. Getty Images.

Aldi also claim that the proposal has found a “significant level of local support” following a public consultation in November and December of 2022; with “90% of respondents expressing their support for the proposals”.

If approved, the retailer says the development would create up to 40 full-time equivalent local jobs, just at the store, to be paid at a starting rate rate of £11 per hour.

They further say that there would also be further employment opportunities during construction and through the supply chain to the shop.

A spokesperson for Aldi said in a statement: “We are delighted to have submitted our plans for a new Aldi food store on land off Colliery Lane to Sunderland City Council.

“We would like to thank the local community for the high level of support and interest we have received throughout our public consultation.

“Our new store would provide greater choice for residents in the local area, with Hetton-le-Hole currently lacking a discount supermarket.”

Sunderland City Council will determine the application, with a decision expected to be made in the coming months.

Anyone wishing to view the planning application can do so on the council’s website, by using the application reference 23/00747/FUL.