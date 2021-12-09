New charity hub opens in Easington Lane with the aim of helping those in need

A new charity hub operated by Gateway North East was officially opened on Wednesday, December 1, with the aim of helping those in need to get clothing and other items.

The shop, which is based on the High Street in Easington Lane, is open every Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

Hannah Jackson, the Education Programmes Manager for Gateway North East, has commented that the charity hub is there for those in the area who need it most.

She said: “We’ve had really good support and a positive reaction from the local community so far, people have been commenting on how friendly the staff are.

"Any prices are suggested in the shop so people can pay whatever they can for anything, we just want to help out the people who need it most.

"We’re beginning to get customers in on a regular basis but we’d like to encourage more families to come along.

Customers have pay whatever they can for items that they need.

"There is free tea and coffee on offer to anyone and children are welcome to read a book or play with toys while in the store.”

As well as offering help to those to need it, the shop is also operating a clothing recycling centre, with anything they can’t sell being disposed of in the correct way.

