Hidden Sunderland, based in the Galen Building on Green Terrace, have issued a promise to customers that they will replace any drink if a guest believes that it has been spiked or tampered with.

The move follows an increase of coverage surrounding the issue of spiking, in particular in the form of injection.

Staff have also receiving welfare training as an additional measure to be able to deal with any potential incident surrounding drink tampering.

The statement said: “At Hidden Sunderland, our number one priority is our customer safety.

"Regrettably, we are aware of recent media coverage in relation to spikings, drink tampering and more.

"As of immediate effect, if you believe your drink has been tampered with and/or spiked, we will replace it free of charge.

"For our customer safety, we have taken great steps in order to protect our customers by making drink and bottle coverings available at our bars and detailed welfare training amongst our employees.”

Almost 200 drink spiking incidents have been reported to police forces across the UK over the past two months.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

On Friday afternoon, the NPCC said there were around 140 confirmed reports of drink spiking, but this figure was revised after more data was received.

It said the number included both men and women, although the majority of cases featured young women.

Alleged offences have taken place at licensed premises and private parties.

The 198 figure is based on data received from 40 police forces, and the NPCC said it is still to receive data from five forces which it expects over the weekend.

