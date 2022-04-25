Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland is home to many independent and small businesses – so if your dog is in need of a good brush and cut, there are plenty of places to choose from.

But, how do you know which one to go to? How about looking to your fellow pet owners for a recommendation!

We turned to the Echo readers and asked them to nominate their favourite dog groomers on Wearside.

More than 300 people got in touch on our Facebook page to shout out their local business and paw-some parlour of choice.

The RSPCA offers a wide range of advice when it comes to choosing the correct groomer for your dog and family – such as visiting the premises, asking questions and getting your pet socialised and used to grooming equipment.

At time of writing, here are the most popular choices in Sunderland. Click here to add your own to the post.

Scruffy Pups Castletown, Ethel Terrace – Cecilia Buick said: “Scruffy Pups in Castletown, best I’ve ever used, my eldest pooch is 16.”

Gorgeous & Handsome Hounds, Tunstall Village Road – Sharon and Gary Weir said: “We travel miles for Gorgeous & Handsome.”

Posh Pooches, Southwick Road – Ashleigh Stephenson said: “Best dog groomers in Sunderland, wouldn’t take my dog anywhere else.”

Potts Paws & Co, Hylton Road – Mandy Hall said: “Couldn’t ask for a more caring and understanding groomer. Lizzie and her team are top notch 10/10.”

Little Howlers, Ryhope Street South – Jan Aydemir said: “First class.”

Simply Pawsome, Telford Road – Received 10 nominations at time of writing.

Dog Grooming by Rachel, Hastings Hill – Paul Southam said: “Does a brilliant job.”

It's Scruff Time – Jacquie Brown said: “Robyn’s grooming skills are second to none and she treats the dogs like her own.”

Nuala Faye Grooming, Arbroath Road – Grant Williamson said: “Couldnt recommend her more, she’s outstanding with all styles of dog – even my big doofus!”

Groomer Has It, Sea Road Shops – Amanda Stubbs said: “Wouldn’t go anywhere else.”