The Canadian restaurant chain has taken over the former Frankie & Benny’s site at The Galleries in Washington and is set to open to the public at 7am on Monday, August 9.

Tim Hortons say that “customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Hortons fast food restaurant is due to open at the Galleries Washington.

Coffee

Branded as “Canada’s favourite coffee”, hot beverages are a huge part of Tim Hortons menu choices.

Customers will have the choice of Original Blend, Dark Roast or Decaf Coffee for varieties such as cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more.

There will also be the option of various flavoured syrups to be added to hot drinks.

Tim Hortons fast food restaurant is due to open at the Galleries Washington.

Cold Drinks menu

Tim Hortons has a huge cold drinks menu, including;

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Cold Brew

Tim Hortons fast food restaurant is due to open at the Galleries Washington.

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Iced French Vanilla

The Tim Hortons' signature Iced Capp, also available in coconut, light, supreme and supreme maple and caramel flavours.

Iced Latte

Tim Hortons fast food restaurant is due to open at the Galleries Washington.

Peach Iced Tea

Peach Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

Watermelon & Strawberry or Mango & Passionfruit Cooler

Tim's Shake milkshakes - Dairy Free Mango & Coconut, Maple, Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla flavoured.

Meals

Tim Hortons fast food restaurant is due to open at the Galleries Washington.

Hot sandwiches such as the “Tims Crispy Mexican Chicken” or “Tims Crispy Chicken Stack” will be available when the Washington restaurant opens.

Customers also have the option to choose from hot and cold wraps, along with other hot sandwiches like paninis and cheese melts.

Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Breakfast

Guests will be able to choose from an incredible amount of breakfast offerings, with everything from breakfast wraps, muffins and even pancakes on offer.

There will be something for everyone at breakfast time with a variety of fillings for sandwiches.

Customers will be able to treat themselves to a number of different bagels or the tried and tested combination of toast and jam.

Donuts and Pancakes

The Canadian fast food outlet is most famous for its donuts and pancakes and the UK menu is extensive.

Pancake options include chocolate hazelnut and Oreo pancakes and maple, caramel and white chocolate pancakes.

Donut options include;

Chocolate Brownie Donut

Maple & Caramel Donut

Strawberry Cheesecake Donut

Caramel Apple Fritter

Boston Cream Donut

Canadian Maple Donut

Strawberry Vanilla Donut

Maple Dip Donut

Vanilla Dip Donut

Chocolate Dip Donut

Old Fashioned Glazed Donut

Double Chocolate Donut

Apple Fritter Donut

Honey Cruller

Maple Moose donut, with a Timbit nose.

Timbits

Along with coffee, Timbits are quite possibility the product that Tim Hortons is most well-known for.

Childrens menu

Timmies Minis are available to children or guests looking for a small snack.

You can view the full Tim Hortons menu by clicking here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.