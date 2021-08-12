Clarks opens pop up children’s shoe store at Dalton Park as the new school year draws closer

Clarks Kids will be open until the first week of September, with the temporary shoe store offering the chance for parents to get their children’s feet properly measured ahead of the new school term.

The pop up shop is operating a walk-in appointment system where all customers are welcome to browse and arrange for measurement services in-store.

Claire Anderson, Clarks Kids Store Manager and Dalton Park Centre Manager Jerry Hatch.

Claire Anderson, the Clarks Kids pop up store manager, hopes the temporary store will help make shopping ahead of the new school year less stressful.

She said: "By school age, children's feet grow an average one size per year, so the fact that we can offer a full service of measurement and fitting in this new pop up shop has been a real bonus.

"There has always been a strong desire for us to have a kids shoe offer at Dalton Park and the response to our “pop up” kids shop has been extremely positive.

"We know that shopping with kids can be stressful at the best of times, but with just two or three weeks left of the school holidays, it can feel even more frantic! Luckily, we're here to help make sure it's a refreshingly calm and pleasant experience at Dalton Park."

He added: "In the short time it has been open so far, we've already had some great feedback from guests and we look forward to welcoming lots more families and helping them tick shoes off their back-to-school list.

"We're proud that Dalton Park offers something for everyone, and it's important that that includes our younger visitors. In fact, that's why we recently invested £60,000 in a brand new, more inclusive play area due to be completed later in the summer."