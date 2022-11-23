Black Friday deals: Save 50% on Sunderland Echo annual subscriptions - here's how
This Black Friday, why not treat yourself to a great deal on Sunderland’s news and sport with our subscriptions sale!
For a limited time only, we’re offering annual digital subscriptions with a 50% saving – that’s six months for absolutely free.
Make the most of your Sunderland Echo and enjoy unlimited access to all of our coverage online. That’s Wearside’s news, sport, lifestyle, retro, what’s on and more with fewer ads.
Plus, you can test your brain with interactive daily puzzles, exclusive to subscribers, receive bespoke letters from the Editor straight to your inbox and shop our subscriber-only offers with Insider +.
Most Popular
Our digital subscriptions are the best way for readers to stay in the loop with what’s happening around our wonderful city.
This great offer for new customers only is running until midnight on Wednesday, November 30.
To claim your Black Friday discount, click here to purchase an annual digital subscription and use promo code BlackFriday50 at check-out.