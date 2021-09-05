The list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across Wearside with plenty of variety on offer.
Here are 12 of the best places for takeaway pizza in Sunderland, according to Google ratings (minimum 30 reviews).
Let us know your favourite venue for a takeaway pizza in Sunderland!
1. Fratelli
Fratelli in Ryhope has a 4.9 rating from 64 reviews.
2. Italian Kitchen
Italian Kitchen in Southwick has a 4.7 rating from 1,133 reviews.
3. Bellini
Bellini in Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 789 reviews.
4. Adriano's Pizzeria
Adriano's Pizzeria in Castletown has a 4.7 rating from 76 reviews.
