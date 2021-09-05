These are 12 of the best places for takeaway pizza in Sunderland according to Google reviews.

Fancy a takeaway? These are the best rated places for takeaway pizza in Sunderland according to reviews on Google.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:00 am

The list features a mixture of traditional takeaways and restaurants spread across Wearside with plenty of variety on offer.

Here are 12 of the best places for takeaway pizza in Sunderland, according to Google ratings (minimum 30 reviews).

Let us know your favourite venue for a takeaway pizza in Sunderland!

1. Fratelli

Fratelli in Ryhope has a 4.9 rating from 64 reviews. Photo for illustration purposes only.

2. Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen in Southwick has a 4.7 rating from 1,133 reviews.

3. Bellini

Bellini in Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 789 reviews.

4. Adriano's Pizzeria

Adriano's Pizzeria in Castletown has a 4.7 rating from 76 reviews.

