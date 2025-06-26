10 of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy an ice cream in the sun

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:51 BST

With temperatures set to rise again this weekend to a balmy 24 degrees Celsius, and a sweltering 26 degrees on Monday, what better way to cool off than with a delicious ice cream.

Whether its a knickerbocker glory, toppings of raspberry and chocolate, a sprinkle of hundreds and thousands, or a plain vanilla with a flake, you really are spoilt for choice when it comes to outlets here in the city.

And unlike many other cities in the UK, you can enjoy your ice cream whilst taking in one of our beaches.

Check out 10 of the best ice cream outlets in Sunderland according to the latest Google reviews. The shops are not ranked in any particular order.

Minchella at Whitburn had a Google review rating of 4.7 from 400 reviews.

2. Minchella at Whitburn

Minchella at Whitburn had a Google review rating of 4.7 from 400 reviews. | Google Maps

Sweet Dreams on Derwent Street has a Google review rating of 4.2 from 73 reviews.

3. Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams on Derwent Street has a Google review rating of 4.2 from 73 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Tutti Frutti in Whitburn has a Google review rating of 4.7 from 165 reviews.

4. Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti in Whitburn has a Google review rating of 4.7 from 165 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

