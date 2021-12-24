Despite ongoing Covid concerns, Shoppers were enjoying some retail therapy in and around Keel Square and the city centre High Street as well as having fun on the festive ice rink.

With families given the green light to get together this Christmas, as well as presents, some shoppers were stocking up on tasty treats and tipples in readiness for the big day.

Here are some photographs of people doing their last minute shopping before Christmas Day.

1. A festive family affair. Seaham resident Claire Mather and her children Ewan, 13, and Aryan, eight, have been out buying some last minute presents. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

2. Festive fun Jill Thompson and her daughter, 10-year-old Lily, enjoying some festive fun in Keel Square. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

3. Shoppers enjoy a Merry Christmas shopping spree Helen Matherson and her son Joseph hope to enjoy a Merry Christmas following their day out shopping. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales

4. Dressed for the occasion Chloe Laws and her daughter Ivy-Rose, four, are dressed to keep warm as they enjoy their Christmas shopping in Keel Square. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c Photo Sales