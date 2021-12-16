Christmas dinner: Echo readers choose their favourite butchers in and around Sunderland

Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?

We asked the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite butcher in and around the city – with dozens of recommendations coming in.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baron’s Butchers and Deli, Washington Galleries

Churchill Butchers, The Green, Southwick

Fulwell Butchers, Sea Road

George Franklin, Villette Road, Hendon

Sunderland Echo readers have been nominating their favourite butchers across the city.

Halliday’s, Keighley Avenue, Downhill

Henderson’s Butchers, Roker Avenue

Homer Hill Farm Shop, Pittington Road, West Rainton

Hylton Road Butchers, Hylton Road

McMurchie Meats, Caroline Street, Hetton

Penshaw Farm Shop, East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road

Pipers Quality Butchers, High Street, Houghton

Robsons Of Sunderland, St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion

Stirks Butchers, Stockton Terrace, Sunderland

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.