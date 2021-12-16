Christmas dinner: Echo readers choose their favourite butchers in and around Sunderland
The festive season is a time of year where everyone’s attention is on the food shopping.
Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?
We asked the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite butcher in and around the city – with dozens of recommendations coming in.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:
Baron’s Butchers and Deli, Washington Galleries
Churchill Butchers, The Green, Southwick
Fulwell Butchers, Sea Road
George Franklin, Villette Road, Hendon
Halliday’s, Keighley Avenue, Downhill
Henderson’s Butchers, Roker Avenue
Homer Hill Farm Shop, Pittington Road, West Rainton
Hylton Road Butchers, Hylton Road
McMurchie Meats, Caroline Street, Hetton
Penshaw Farm Shop, East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road
Pipers Quality Butchers, High Street, Houghton
Robsons Of Sunderland, St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion
Stirks Butchers, Stockton Terrace, Sunderland