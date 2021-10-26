Chocolate manufacturer Lindt makes donation to tackle digital poverty in the North East
Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli has donated to a Sunderland-based campaign which is providing refurbished laptops and PCs to families.
Lindt & Sprüngli have donated £6,300 to Sunderland-based Rebuyer’s campaign, Donate Digital, which is aiming to help ease digital poverty across the North East.
The donation is set to help with the running costs of the project, which was set up by Rebuyer chief executive, Simon Howatson.
Mr Howatson has expressed his gratitude to the chocolate manufacturer and revealed that it will allow the project to continue on with the work that they are doing across the North East.
He said: “This is an incredibly generous donation from Lindt & Sprüngli and we’re hugely grateful.
“We had an amazing response from local people and businesses to the Donate Digital project, and we’re still working hard to repair some of the old and redundant IT equipment we received.
“This donation will enable us to rebuild more devices and distribute them to families in the north-east.
“Every year, millions of tonnes of damaged, obsolete or unwanted electronic devices are discarded as waste, so we’ve developed a dual solution to the problems of digital poverty and the climate crisis.”
Donate Digital has been working with the Laptops for Kids campaign, along with the Northern Powerhouse Partnership to bridge the digital divide in the region.
It is estimated that at least 55,000 families across the North East do not have access to a laptop, tablet or desktop computer – prompting fears that children could fall behind with their learning as a result.
So far, a grand total of 3,500 pieces of equipment have been donated to the project, with 1,200 devices coming from members of the public in the North East.
As a result, more than 2,000 devices have already been handed to local authorities and charities for them to distribute to families as work carries on to repair old equipment.
Should any companies or members of the public want to provide Rebuyer with redundant IT equipment which can be refurbished and distributed to those who need them, then they can get in touch at www.rebuyer.co.uk.