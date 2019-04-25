Cheese firm visit for Treasury Minister as she shows UK specialists need to 'seize opportunities ahead'

A Seaham cheese firm which helps pizza makers top their dishes is to be visited by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss as she takes a tour of the North East's specialist and hi-tech firms.

The minister has said the North East is home to both the cutting-edge technology and specialist industry needed to help Britain’s economy seize the opportunities ahead as she prepares to visit the region.

Prima Cheese, on Seaham Grange Industrial Estate, will be visited by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss tomorrow. Image copyright Google Maps.

On a regional tour that will take in a high-tech software company and a specialist food manufacturer - Prima Cheers in Seaham - she highlighted improving trade figures and a continued fall in unemployment.

Goods exports across the North East are strong.

The latest figures show that total goods exports from the region rose 1.9% in the past year, increasing to £13.2billion.

Ms Truss said: “The North East is a beautiful part of our country that is also the home of ambitious and expanding companies across many different industries.

“The workers I am meeting on this tour range from those who make state of the art software used in manufacturing parts for fighter jets to those involved in crucial food production for exports across the globe.

“I am visiting Alnwick and Seaham to understand how the government can use the upcoming spending review to improve people’s lives here and target spending on their priorities.”

After meeting workers at Metrology Software Products Ltd in Alnwick today, she will hold a round table discussion with staff to learn about the public’s priorities for the forthcoming

spending review.

Tomorrow she will travel on to County Durham to visit specialist Prima Cheese in Seaham, which shreds, blends and distributes pizza cheese.

In Northumberland, unemployment has fallen by 3,100 over the past year – while in County Durham the number of people in jobs has soared by 13,000 during the last 12 months and

36,000 since 2010. Since 2010, there are more than 39,000 more businesses in the region.

The recent Spring Statement included £260million for an innovative “Borderlands Growth Deal” that will build ties across the England-Scotland border.