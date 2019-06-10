Businesses urged to back Sunderland homelessness charity

A Sunderland drop-in centre for the homeless is calling on North East businesses for support.

Basis@Sunderland, founded by Oasis Community Housing, wants to develop further help and support for those in desperate need.

We’re calling on local businesses and organisations to recognise the role they can play in helping to make positive change. David Foster

Skills, support and donations are welcomed by the project, which opened its doors in February 2018 to immediate demand.

David Foster, Relationship Manager for the charity, said: “Having a safe and stable place to stay, where someone can heal and grow, is essential to breaking the cycle of homelessness.

“We’ve had real success helping people find emergency and more permanent accommodation, but with further funding cuts, and a rise in homelessness bringing more people to our doors, we’re calling on local businesses and organisations to recognise the role they can play in helping to make positive change and, where possible, to offer their support.”

In April, North East housing association Karbon Homes donated thousands of pounds of new and nearly new furniture to the charity’s Basis Beds project, which offers long term accommodation to rough sleepers.

The donation will also be used to help people find safe housing through the charity’s Help to Rent scheme, which so far this year has successfully housed 47 people.

Sarah Lock, Sales and Marketing Manager for Karbon Homes, said: “The projects and support that Oasis provides for homeless people across Tyne and Wear is both much needed and much appreciated and the charity is one that Karbon is proud to be able support.

“We know too well that housing can be really difficult for people who’ve experienced trauma and upheaval and when I heard Oasis Community Housing’s plea for support, I was keen to look in to how we could help.

“We are keen to support the charities which make a real difference to the communities within which our residents live, and through this donation we are doing our bit.”

David added: “We are incredibly grateful to Karbon Homes.

“The furniture that they have donated will make the world of difference to the project, giving someone the best start possible to life in their new home.

To find out more, call David Foster on 0191 477 3535 or visit oasiscommunityhousing.org