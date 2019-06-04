Businesses show their backing for first Seaham Food Festival this weekend

Companies across Seaham have thrown their support behind the town’s new food festival, which is set to attract thousands of punters this weekend.

Seaham Food Festival will serve up more than 100 food and drink stalls, cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs and a mixture of workshops, children’s activities and live music by the seafront on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

The free event, organised by Durham County Council, has been embraced by businesses across the town including five-star spa and hotel Seaham Hall.

John Carlo Arrojo, head chef at the hotel’s Ozone Restaurant, will lead a demonstration on Saturday showcasing the menu’s mouth-watering recipes and the North East’s finest produce.

The chef, known as JC, said: “It’s going to give Seaham a real boost. We know what a rich area this is for foodies, but others need to know, and this will spread the word.”

He added: “I love that the festival has such an international flavour, with regional street food not just from the North East but from across the globe.”

The cookery theatre, located on Terrace Green on the seafront, will also host demonstrations from Masterchef co-host John Torode on the Saturday and This Morning’s Phil Vickery on the Sunday.

Chef, author, television presenter, Seafish Ambassador and food campaigner Rachel Green will also take to the stage on Saturday, while The Crabstock Boys will prepare simple dishes using local shellfish on both days.

Carl Thompson, of Lickety Split Creamery, an award-winning 1950s-themed ice cream parlour in the town is looking forward to welcoming the crowds to Seaham.

He said: “This is the largest event of its kind to ever be held in Seaham and the more I learn about the festival, the more convinced I am that this is a great event for the town.

“It’s being organised in a way that it will not only benefit the traders, but the businesses based in the town too.”

Other Seaham-based business that have embraced the event include The Lamp Room coffee house and bistro, which will be cooking up fresh seafood dishes from a stand at the festival and Seaham Harbour Marina, which is home to a variety of small businesses.

