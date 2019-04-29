Businesses on the move at Novus

Two businesses which are each undergoing a period of significant growth are moving to bigger offices to accommodate their continued expansion.

QuickRebates and SSK Recruitment are both based within Novus Business Centre in Peterlee.

With five people already employed and plans to strengthen our team in the coming months, we simply outgrew our current office and are in the process of moving to a bigger unit within Novus which will enable us to continue to grow. Donna Cooper

And as each business has won new contracts, expanded their regional, national and international presence and added to their headcounts, they have outgrown their current offices and are now in the process of upsizing.

Donna Cooper is co-partner at accountancy firm QuickRebates, which helps clients get money back from HM Revenue & Customs.

The organisation, which was launched two years ago by Donna and husband Glenn, now employs five people with plans for further recruitment and recently launched an accounting division, Edgemark Accounting, to support its expansion plans.

“Focus has been solely on client acquisition and ensuring the best possible customer service,” said Donna.

“Our philosophy is that our clients have a personal relationship with our individual staff members. Clients don’t form relationships with faceless brands, they build relationships with kind and caring staff.

“With five people already employed and plans to strengthen our team in the coming months, we simply outgrew our current office and are in the process of moving to a bigger unit within Novus which will enable us to continue to grow.”

SKK Recruitment, which was launched by Adam Smith, Paul Kelly and Bradley Saunders in March 2018, has opened a second office at Bishop Auckland and has plans to open offices in Dubai and Iraq later this year.

The company, a recruiter which specialises in the offshore, construction, industrial, and engineering sectors, is taking on a bigger office within Novus after outgrowing its current space.

“In just one year we have established ourselves as a leader within the recruitment industry and are doing particularly well winning international contracts, especially in the Middle East,” said a delighted Adam.