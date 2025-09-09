Bradley Hall strategic appointments fuel national growth

Bradley Hall, one of the UK’s leading full-service property firms, has announced a series of strategic appointments and office expansions as part of its ambitious national growth strategy. The firm, which now operates from 11 offices across the UK, continues to invest in talent and infrastructure to enhance service delivery and support its expanding client base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has welcomed Ian Marsden as Head of Data, Technology and IT, a newly created role designed to oversee and implement IT systems that support Bradley Hall’s nationwide operations. Having previously advised the business as a consultant, Ian brings extensive experience from working with national companies including Greggs. In his new role, he will ensure that technological platforms across all offices are efficient, enabling teams to provide the highest standard of service.

In addition, Bradley Hall has strengthened its regional and agency expertise with several key hires. Joe Bell has joined the Cumbria office as Surveyor, expanding the firm’s property services in the North West. In Leeds, Henry Bowers has been appointed as Agency Surveyor, allowing the team to expand its commercial agency offering. In Birmingham, Phil Bartleet has been appointed as Head of Office to spearhead its operations in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in Manchester, Charlotte Williams has been appointed as Associate Director, providing leadership and strategic oversight to the city’s expanding operations. Bradley Hall has also welcomed Anthony Cape as an experienced Asset Manager, further enhancing its commercial and residential asset management offering across the North from its head office in Newcastle.

Bradley Hall's new appointments

The appointments come following the expansion of Bradley Hall’s head office. The firm recently acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. office on Newcastle’s iconic Grey Street to accommodate its growing workforce and provide a modern operational hub for its staff and clients.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive of Bradley Hall, commented on the appointments and expansion: “With over 70 members of staff across 11 locations, investing in both our people and technology is central to our growth strategy. Ian’s appointment strengthens our digital infrastructure, ensuring our teams can operate efficiently and deliver the highest level of client service.

“The strategic and senior appointments across Cumbria, Leeds, Manchester, Burmingham and Newcastle reflect our commitment to enhancing expertise locally, while our new headquarters create the foundations for continued national growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1988, Bradley Hall offers a comprehensive range of services, including Mortgages, Auctions, Property Management, Commercial and Residential Agency, Asset Management, Valuations, Building Surveying, Lettings, Land & Development, and New Homes.

It’s established office network covers the UK’s major cities and busy market towns including; Northumberland, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Sunderland, Durham, Tees Valley, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cumbria allowing the business to cover residential and commercial property across the North East, Yorkshire, North West, West Midlands and Southern Scotland.

Bradley Hall’s strategic appointments and infrastructure investments highlight its commitment to growth, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional property services nationwide.

The firm continues to recruit for a range of roles, from graduate placements to senior leadership positions, as it looks to further extend its services and presence across the UK.

For information on current vacancies, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk/careers or email Lilly Yuill on [email protected]