'Best news all year' - Community welcomes return of Sunderland's Borneo Bistro as restaurant prepares to re-open after fire
Hungry customers are counting down the days until a Sunderland restaurant re-opens its doors after a devastating fire at the premises.
Borneo Bistro, on the city’s Hylton Road, has been closed since September 2018 after a blaze ripped through the restaurant.
But now, owners Kevin and Remy Smith are putting the finishing touches to their business as it prepares to welcome punters once more – and the Wearside community can hardly wait to place their orders.
He also thanked his loyal customer base and the wider community for their support since the incident, which saw 11 years of hard work go up in smoke.
The re-opening will mark a new chapter in the restaurant’s journey, with Kevin and Remy adding new dishes and an exciting à la carte menu to its repertoire for guests to try.
If the reaction of some Echo readers is anything to go by, the opening date cannot come soon enough!
Here are some of your messages of support from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Sandra Stamp: “Love their food especially the Malaysian Beef. Good luck you are a lovely couple.”
Rachel Hamilton: “Lovely food and such a shame what happened! Can’t wait for the re-opening.”
Melvyn Bowens: “Can't wait best wishes.”
Claire Gavin: “Fab news Kevin good luck.”
Dianne Richardson: “Lovely to hear this! Missed this place so much and Kevin's fantastic customer service!”
James Burman: “Lovely people, great food. Very happy nobody was hurt and they're coming back.”
Neil Casey: “Best eatery in the whole of the North East … absolutely gorgeous food.”
Dave Henry: “Yes Kev lad!”
Marc Hodgkinson: “Great to see you open again on Hylton Road, it's been a miss.”
Angela Pedersen Oxenham: “Best get some barriers ready for the queues. Can’t wait for you to open again.”
Micky Heskett: “I’m standing outside now, first in the queue.”
Kevin Gibson: “Good to hear, want my beef in oyster.”
John Gray: “The queue on the first day back will be like match day.”
Stewart Carr: “Best news all year.”