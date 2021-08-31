Aladdin, Moana and Grease among the attractions as Movies at the Minster returns to Sunderland

Family favourites and award winning flicks are heading to the big screen on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5, as open-air cinema comes to Sunderland.

Sunderland BID is hosting Movies at the Minster at Minster Park, in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

And the weekend will have something for all ages, including Disney classics, acclaimed musicals and box office hits.

Movies at the Minster is back this weekend

The event, which is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and Northern Powerhouse, will kick off with Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s 2016 animated hit Moana at 1pm on Saturday, before Hugh Jackman is joined by Zac Efron and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman at 3pm.

The musical theme continues for the evening showing, when fans can enjoy Remi Malek’s Oscar-winning turn as Bohemian Rhapsody, tells the story of the life and successes of Freddie Mercury and Queen from 6pm.

The following day starts a little later, with The Secret Life of Pets showing just what out beloved animals get up to behind our backs at 1.30pm, before a magic carpet ride whisks spectators off to Agrabah for a screening of Aladdin at 3pm, then the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies take the spotlight as smash-hit musical Grease closes off the weekend from 6pm.

Sunderland favourites Mr Wood Fire and The Sweet Petite will be on hand to provide film fans with a bite to eat during the showings.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, hopes film buffs of all ages will make the most of the free screenings.

“There’s something really special about open air cinema and we’re delighted to be bringing the big screen to the city, set against the stunning background of the Sunderland Minster,” she said.

“We have some really popular family favourites playing during the day and the event is free to attend, so it’s a great choice for anyone looking for something to do with little ones over the weekend.”

Seating is limited so visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs and alcohol should not be consumed on site.

For more information, visit https://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/