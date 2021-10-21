'A vibrant and rapidly growing economy' - college boss's praise for Sunderland's business sector

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) is on board as a backer for the Portfolio Awards.

EPNE is a dynamic partnership between Sunderland College, Hartlepool Sixth Form and Northumberland College. It is one of the largest college groups in the country with campuses across the North East region from Berwick-upon-Tweed to the Tees Valley and has a combined student community of over 21,500 people.

The College aims to develop and positively shape lives, communities and the economy through teaching, learning and development of skills. It has strong collaborative partnerships with employers and the local community and contributes positively to the city and region.

Chief Executive, Ellen Thinnesen, said: “We are very proud to support the prestigious Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards 2021 and celebrate the excellent business talent across the region for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Sunderland is a vibrant and rapidly growing economy with investments in infrastructure, industry and education and extensive re-developments in the city centre and the riverside.

“The business community on Wearside has experienced an extremely challenging year, however, there is a real energy in the city which is supported by a strong and systemic leadership across a range of bodies that are coming together to create a force for change.

“I would like to congratulate and wish best of luck to all the local businesses and individuals nominated. It’s an exciting time to be part of the region’s business community and to showcase its success.”

Chief Executive, Ellen Thinnesen, from the Education Partnership North East.

This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.

