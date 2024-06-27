4 . Cafe Bungalow, Roker

Dating back to the Victorian times, Cafe Bungalow (or the Bungalow Cafe) is one of the oldest businesses in the city and is a real Sunderland institution. It comes in with a Google rating of 4.6 with one reviewer saying "Lovely cafe situated right at Roker harbour entrance, with a great view across the water. Great for breakfasts, large portions, and quick friendly service. Limited seating, window seats always go first. Some parking outside, but lots of parking on streets in local area."