While all the staple Italian places, such as Angelo’s, The Ivy House, Italian Kitchen, San Marino, Martino’s, Bellini, Luciano’s. Roma, Marcello’s and many more are still serving slices of the classic dish, the past few months has seen a wave of new pizza businesses set up shop in the city who’ve got creative with their offerings, from restaurants to pop up ventures.
Here’s some of the best new kids on the block to tuck into in Sunderland and Seaham, from Detroit-style pizza to slices served from a converted horse trailer with an in-built oven.
1. Wild Fire Pizza, Ship Isis
For some of the best pizza this side of the Dolomites, try out Wild Fire Pizza and their Neapolitan-style slices at Ship Isis in Silksworth Row. After building up a firm following at weekend events held at the former Holmeside Coffee in the Museum and Winter Gardens, Wild Fire Pizza has a new home at The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row. In their first few weeks of trading, they’ve regularly sold out of the 300 pizzas they make each week. They're served Wednesday to Thursday 5pm to 9pm, Friday to Saturday 2pm-9pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm, or until they’re sold out. There is a take away option, but it’s not a service available during busy periods.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Midnight Pizza Cru
A Lockdown success story, Midnight Pizza Cru specialises in Detroit-style pizzas - and they're not for the faint-hearted. The business is the brainchild of Dan Shannon who, after losing his hospitality job due to Covid, began making the American deep pan pizza for friends and family. He managed to perfect the distinctive dough of the rectangular pizzas, akin to a focaccia, and baked it in steel pans to give it an extra crisp edge. After building a following in Lockdown, selling for collection from places such as Ship Isis, he now does pop-up weekends at locations such as The Peacock and Vaux Taproom. Follow the instagram page @midnight_pizza_cru for updates on future pop ups.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Proven People, Burdon Road, City Centre
Proven People has transformed a once empty unit in Burdon Road into a restaurant and late night bar, serving pizzas, sides, cocktails, natural wines, beers and more. Made using the site’s own blend of flour, as well as Fior di Latte cheese and Calabrian San Marzano tomatoes, there’s classics on the menu such as Margherita and Pepperoni, but there’s also some more unusual options such as Roast Duck, Tuna and Crab & Chilli. As well as turning up the heat with chillis, the Nduja pizza comes with a deoxidising charcoal base – for something a little different.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Fausto Pizza, Roker
Fausto Coffee has long been popular for its daytime offering, but it will now open for evening pizzas, cocktails and beers with a view. From July 14, Fausto Pizza will be running on evenings from 4pm until 10pm Wednesdays to Saturdays, with people able to tuck into wood-fired pizza, cocktails and beers from local breweries such as Vaux and North Pier Brew Co, as well as classics such as Moretti and Peroni – with arguably one of the best views in the city. No need to book.
Photo: Stu Norton