195 Aldi jobs up for grabs in Tyne and Wear - here's how you can apply

The vacancies include both full and part-time positions.

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

Supermarket giant Aldi is looking to recruit almost 200 people across Tyne and Wear.

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket has 195 vacancies available and is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

Aldi is looking to fill 195 vacancies across Tyne and Wear
Aldi is looking to fill 195 vacancies across Tyne and Wear
Posts are both full-time and part-time and include positions such as store assistant and stock assistant, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Tyne & Wear.

"Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future."

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

