195 Aldi jobs up for grabs in Tyne and Wear - here's how you can apply
The vacancies include both full and part-time positions.
Supermarket giant Aldi is looking to recruit almost 200 people across Tyne and Wear.
The UK's fourth-largest supermarket has 195 vacancies available and is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.
Posts are both full-time and part-time and include positions such as store assistant and stock assistant, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Tyne & Wear.
"Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future."
Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.
Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.