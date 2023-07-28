195 Aldi jobs up for grabs in Tyne and Wear - here's how you can apply

Supermarket giant Aldi is looking to recruit almost 200 people across Tyne and Wear.

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket has 195 vacancies available and is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

Posts are both full-time and part-time and include positions such as store assistant and stock assistant, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Tyne & Wear.

"Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future."

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.