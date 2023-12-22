Sunderland’s cafes and restaurants have really upped their game when it comes to brunch in recent years.
From brand new additions to some classic old favourites, here’s a round up of some of the independents in the city serving up brunch, in no particular order.
1. The Tram Shelter by Blacks Corner, Seaburn
The Tram Shelter in Seaburn is the newest hotspot for brunch after a sympathetic restoration of the old shelter. They do food throughout the day, including brunch options such as Roker rarebit, halloumi and nduja hash, eggs royale, butter pancakes and more. It's best to book ahead on the Blacks Corner website. For takeaways use the Hastings Hatch on the side of the shelter. Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Papershop, Cleadon
Another brand new opening worth checking out is The Papershop in Cleadon. It's just outside of Sunderland in 7 Southend and is by the same business owners behind Cole in Roker. They've renovated the former Steve's News site to provide a sit-in and take away option of coffees, pastries and their famous sandwiches. It's open 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Saturday with bakes from 10am and lunch from 12pm. Photo: echo
3. Coast, Pier Point, Roker
Coast on Pier Point, Roker, is a great spot for brunch with a view. They do a bottomless brunch with a grazing board and either Prosecco, cocktails or Camden ale, priced £35pp and a Whispering Angel bottomless brunch for £48pp. Photo: Stu Norton
4. North, Seaburn
North continues to go from strength to strength after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn promenade into a real foodie hotspot. As well as serving up an excellent evening menu of small plates, they serve brunch from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. You can walk in for brunch, however, due to the popularity of the restaurant and its size, booking is recommended. Expect options such as avocado on toasted rye with poached egg, fried enoki mushroom and crispy chilli in oil. Photo: Sunderland Echo