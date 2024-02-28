News you can trust since 1873
17 function rooms to hire in Sunderland, from outdoor spaces to cosy pubs

Finding the perfect space for a party or gathering can be tricky.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT

If you're looking for some inspiration for a function, here's just some of the rooms available for hire in Sunderland, from historic pubs to those with seaviews. Many offer free hire, for others there's a charge, so check with the individual venue.

1. Port of Call, Park Lane

Port of Call is one of the most-popular function venues in the city, with the second floor available to hire, as well as its tipi. Both have their own bars.

2. 808, corner of John Street and St Thomas Street

808 has plenty of 'Instagrammable' features for a function with its colourful decor and cocktail menu.

3. The Peacock, Keel Square

The Peacock has an excellent function offering on its first floor, which has its own stage, entrance, toilets and bar.

4. Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

The Ship Isis is one of the city businesses which offers free room hire. You can enjoy a function in its atmospheric Vaux room, upstairs from the main bar.

