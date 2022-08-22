Here’s some of the places you can visit along the coastline for a brew with a view, in no particular order, from Roker staples such as Sue’s to new coffee hot spots, such as Tin of Sardines.
1. Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk, Roker
A real institution in Sunderland, Sue's Cafe is a perfect place to warm your cockles on a brisk walk down the beach. They have new outdoor seating, so you can grab a seat with your dog outside and tuck into sausage sandwiches and cups of Bovril. It’s also one of the best spots for a pink slice, with super friendly service.
2. Cole Kitchen, St George's Terrace, Roker
For some of the best coffees, cakes, breads and sandwiches in Sunderland, head to Cole Kitchen - a bit of a hidden gem in St George's Terrace. It serves breakfasts from 9am and lunches from 12, Tuesdays to Sundays. It's primarily take away, but there's a small amount of outdoor seating, too.
3. Bungalow Cafe
For a proper cuppa, a full English and a monster milkshake with a side of dolphin spotting, head to Bungalow Cafe. The city landmark is one of the longest-running businesses in the city dating back more than 110 years.
4. Love Lily, Pier Point, Roker
One of the prettiest cafes in the city, Love Lily is a charming spot for coffees, imaginative cakes and brunches. It's particularly popular for its incredible pancakes. There's plenty of sweet treats on the cake counter available for takeout too. Be prepared to queue at weekends for a table!
