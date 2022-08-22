1. Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk, Roker

A real institution in Sunderland, Sue's Cafe is a perfect place to warm your cockles on a brisk walk down the beach. They have new outdoor seating, so you can grab a seat with your dog outside and tuck into sausage sandwiches and cups of Bovril. It’s also one of the best spots for a pink slice, with super friendly service.

Photo: national world