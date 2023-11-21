15 new Sunderland bars and restaurants to try, from noodles to Vietnamese food

2 . The Tram Shelter, Seaburn

The finishing touches are being made to The Tram Shelter in Seaburn after its transformation into a bistro by the team at Blacks Corner in East Boldon. Bookings are open now for the site, which will open on December 1. Open six days a week, it will be serving up a selection of farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie, seafood dishes and more, as well as natural wines and a range of beers. Photo: Stu Norton