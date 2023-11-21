15 new Sunderland bars and restaurants to try, from noodles to Vietnamese food

Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new hospitality businesses lately – with more to come.
Here’s a round up of some of the newly-opened bars and restaurants, as well as opening dates for future venues.
1. These Things Happen, Roker
These Things Happen opened in the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker at the end of the summer - and it's proved a popular addition to the seafront, welcoming 10,000 people through its doors in the first month alone. As well as being a late night bar with DJ sets, it serves breakfasts, brunches and evening meals. It recently opened its upstairs room for functions. Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Tram Shelter, Seaburn
The finishing touches are being made to The Tram Shelter in Seaburn after its transformation into a bistro by the team at Blacks Corner in East Boldon. Bookings are open now for the site, which will open on December 1. Open six days a week, it will be serving up a selection of farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie, seafood dishes and more, as well as natural wines and a range of beers. Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Keel Tavern, Keel Square
After much anticipation, The Keel Tavern opened in Keel Square this month. Open seven days a week from 12noon, it serves a host of craft beers as well as a food menu of pies, sharing platters and more. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Koji, Church Lane
Koji is gearing up to open in the old No 2 Church Lane burger unit. Brought to the city by the same team behind Mexico 70, North and The Ship Isis, it will specialise in ramen, noodles, bao buns and fried chicken. The scaffolding, meanwhile, is for repair work being carried out as part of improvements to the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area. Photo: Stu Norton