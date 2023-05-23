14 Sunderland city centre beer gardens to visit for pints in the sunshine this summer

Summer is round the corner and there’s plenty of city centre beer gardens for a pint in the sun.
Here’s a round up of some sun traps in Sunderland city centre to visit, in no particular order – and there’ll be more to come later in the year when the new bars open in Keel Square after they were granted outdoor seating licences.
1. Pop Recs, High Street West
As well as being a fantastic venue and coffee shop, which has given new life to old buildings at the far end of High Street West, Pop Recs has a great seating area at the back where you can take food and drink purchased inside - perfect spot for a pint of a Vaux brew. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ship Isis, Silksworth Row
The historic Ship Isis in Silksworth Row has two terraces for a well-kept beer in the sun. It's also great if you fancy a Wild Fire pizza or fried chicken al fresco. Photo: national world
3. The Engine Room, Fire Station.
The Engine Room at the Fire Station has one of the largest outdoor seating areas in the city centre with a stylish terrace at the front. It's also recently opened a new outdoor area at the back of the site called The Parade Ground. Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Cooper Rose
The Cooper Rose roof garden has one of the best views in the city overlooking the city centre skyline. It opened last year after a £2m refit of the well-known pub. Photo: Stu Norton