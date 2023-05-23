News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Round up of city centre beer gardensRound up of city centre beer gardens
Round up of city centre beer gardens

14 Sunderland city centre beer gardens to visit for pints in the sunshine this summer

Summer is round the corner and there’s plenty of city centre beer gardens for a pint in the sun.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:03 BST

Here’s a round up of some sun traps in Sunderland city centre to visit, in no particular order – and there’ll be more to come later in the year when the new bars open in Keel Square after they were granted outdoor seating licences.

As well as being a fantastic venue and coffee shop, which has given new life to old buildings at the far end of High Street West, Pop Recs has a great seating area at the back where you can take food and drink purchased inside - perfect spot for a pint of a Vaux brew.

1. Pop Recs, High Street West

As well as being a fantastic venue and coffee shop, which has given new life to old buildings at the far end of High Street West, Pop Recs has a great seating area at the back where you can take food and drink purchased inside - perfect spot for a pint of a Vaux brew. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The historic Ship Isis in Silksworth Row has two terraces for a well-kept beer in the sun. It's also great if you fancy a Wild Fire pizza or fried chicken al fresco.

2. Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

The historic Ship Isis in Silksworth Row has two terraces for a well-kept beer in the sun. It's also great if you fancy a Wild Fire pizza or fried chicken al fresco. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
The Engine Room at the Fire Station has one of the largest outdoor seating areas in the city centre with a stylish terrace at the front. It's also recently opened a new outdoor area at the back of the site called The Parade Ground.

3. The Engine Room, Fire Station.

The Engine Room at the Fire Station has one of the largest outdoor seating areas in the city centre with a stylish terrace at the front. It's also recently opened a new outdoor area at the back of the site called The Parade Ground. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
The Cooper Rose roof garden has one of the best views in the city overlooking the city centre skyline. It opened last year after a £2m refit of the well-known pub.

4. The Cooper Rose

The Cooper Rose roof garden has one of the best views in the city overlooking the city centre skyline. It opened last year after a £2m refit of the well-known pub. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sunderland