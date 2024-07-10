13 new bars and restaurants heading to Sunderland in 2024

And there’s plenty more to whet your appetite in 2024. Here’s a round up of the venues heading our way this year.
1. Ember
Ember will open as part of a wave of new restaurants at Sunderland's £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, which opens to the public from 6pm on Friday, August 2. Specialising in Asian dishes, at the helm will be skilled chef Tam Hassan whose family relocated to Sunderland after running a successful London restaurant for more than 40 years. The chef won series one of Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and has worked alongside world-renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargent and Angela Harnett. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Muddler
There’s no exact date as yet, but The Muddler is set to open in 2024 and the team are already working on bringing the corner unit beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square to life. The restaurant will accommodate more than 150 diners serving Asian food with flair, including smoking sushi platters. It will also have an outdoor seating area. | Sunderland Echo
3. I Scream for Pizza
Another great addition to Sheepfolds Stables when it opens from August 2 is I Scream for Pizza. Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019. Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go. The Sunderland site will be the biggest yet. | Sunderland Echo
4. The Sofia
The Sofia has announced it is heading to Mackie's Corner, where it will take up one of the ground floor units. More details to be announced, but expect a quality brunch offering, natural wines, coffee and cocktails. Another hospitality offering is also due to be announced at the site. | Sunderland Echo
