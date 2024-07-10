13 new bars and restaurants heading to Sunderland in 2024

3 . I Scream for Pizza

Another great addition to Sheepfolds Stables when it opens from August 2 is I Scream for Pizza. Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019. Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go. The Sunderland site will be the biggest yet. | Sunderland Echo