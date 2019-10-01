100 new jobs on offer as Global fashion retailer END. moves headquarters to Washington
A fashion company with more than two million customers across the globe is moving its headquarters to Washington – and you could net one of 100 new jobs on offer.
North East-based firm END., a fashion retailer providing premium menswear, luxury designers and exclusively-revealed trainers to more than 80 countries, has created a state-of-the-art order fulfilment centre near to the Washington Highway – and now it’s launching a search for 100 additional staff from across the North East to join its team.
Founded in 2005 by friends Christiaan Ashworth and John Parker, who attended Newcastle University, END. is celebrating a fantastic period of growth and has ambitious plans for its future.
Among them, is creating roles for an additional 100 people in its already 600-strong workforce, with many of these planned to be based out of the company’s new Washington HQ.
Christiaan Ashworth, one of the founders and joint CEO at END., said “As our business continues to grow, we’re looking for talented people to join our teams and deliver an exceptional service for both our online and retail store customers.
“We’re currently looking to recruit over 100 people to join our new order fulfilment centre in Washington, where we ship thousands of orders each week, to our customers in every corner of the globe.
“We are proud to have founded and built END. in the North East and we’ve created a state-of-the-art working environment that will support our business for many years to come.
“We’re looking for passionate people to join our teams, who like a challenge, want to make a difference and are excited by what we do at END.’’
The company is also celebrating being named in the North East Fastest 50 list for the fourth year in a row. The list, compiled by law firm Ward Hadaway, recognises market-leading, innovative companies for their achievements.
Last year, END. was crowned the region’s fastest-growing large company. It has stores in Newcastle’s Grainger Street, Glasgow and London.