10 of the best pizza places to check out in and around Sunderland as we mark National Pizza Day

While all the staple Italian places, such as Angelo’s, The Ivy House, Italian Kitchen, San Marino, Martino’s, Bellini, Luciano’s. Roma, Marcello’s and many more are still serving slices of the classic dish, the past couple of years has seen a wave of new pizza businesses set up shop in the city who’ve got creative with their offerings, from restaurants to pop-up ventures.
To mark National Pizza Day 2022, on February 9, here’s some of the best new kids on the block to tuck into in Sunderland and Seaham, from Detroit-style pizza to slices served from a converted horse trailer with an in-built oven.
1. Wild Fire pizza, The Ship Isis
For some of the best pizza this side of the Dolomites, try out Wild Fire Pizza and their hand-stretched Neapolitan-style pies at Ship Isis in Silksworth Row. After building up a firm following at weekend events held at the former Holmeside Coffee in the Museum and Winter Gardens, Wild Fire Pizza has a home at the historic Ship Isis. They regularly sell out of pizzas, such is their popularity - once the 48-hour proof dough's gone it's gone. They serve Wednesday and Thursday 5pm-9pm, Friday 4pm-9pm, Saturday 2pm-9pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm. It's walk-ins only, for sit-in or collection.
Photo: Wild Fire
2. Midnight Pizza Crü, Pop Recs, High Street West
A Lockdown success story, Midnight Pizza Crü specialises in Detroit-style pizzas - and they're not for the faint-hearted. The business is the brainchild of Dan Shannon who, after losing his hospitality job due to Covid, began making the American deep pan pizza for friends and family. He managed to perfect the distinctive dough of the rectangular pizzas, akin to a focaccia, and baked it in steel pans to give it an extra crisp edge. After building a following in Lockdown, Midnight Pizza Crü now has a permanent base at the new Pop Recs in High Street West for pop up deep-pan pizza nights, as well as pop-up lunch slices on certain days. See their instagram for updates.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Proven People, Burdon Road, City Centre
Proven People has transformed a once empty unit in Burdon Road into a restaurant and late night bar, serving pizzas, sides, cocktails, natural wines, beers and more. Made using the site’s own blend of flour, as well as Fior di Latte cheese and Calabrian San Marzano tomatoes, there’s classics on the menu such as Margherita and Pepperoni, but there’s also some more unusual options such as Roast Duck, Tuna and Crab & Chilli. As well as turning up the heat with chillis, the Nduja pizza comes with a deoxidising charcoal base – for something a little different.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Slice Seaham, behind Church Street
For some of the best pizzas in East Durham head to the Slice pizza hatch behind The Coalface pub in Church Street, Seaham. Business partners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy utilised former storage space at the rear of the building to create a kitchen and pizza hatch, where people are able to pick up pizza slices and beers. Slices are priced from £2.50 or get a 20in pizza, from £12.50 or 24in from £17.50, with pizza choices changing weekly. It's open Wednesday / Thursday 11.30am-2.30pm, Friday 11am to 8pm, Saturday 12pm to 8pm and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.
Photo: jpi media