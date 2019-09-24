Sunderland jeweller offering world's first diamond-a-day advent calendar
A jeweller with a branch in Sunderland has created a £100,000 advent calendar featuring a real diamond every day.
Featuring rings, necklaces, bracelets and watches – including a ring worth £26,000 – the calendar retails at an astonishing £100,000.
Beaverbrooks the Jewellers in The Bridges Shopping Centre has launched the brand new advent calendar, which features a luxurious diamond gift within each of its 25 drawers, in celebration of Beaverbrooks’ 100th birthday this year.
The first-of-its-kind, the advent calendar will feature a different diamond product for each day of the festive countdown, with an extra special gift on Christmas Day, from the Beaverbrooks collection, as well as from brands such as Gucci, Omega and TAG Heuer.
Amongst the selection is a Once Platinum Diamond Solitaire Ring worth £26,000, as well as a number of pieces including a £975 9ct White Gold Diamond Pendant from Beaverbrooks’ True Connections collection which was created exclusively for the brand’s 100th birthday.
Other products include pieces from the jewellers’ Beyond Brilliance collection, including Beyond Brilliance 18ct White Gold and Rose Gold Diamond Earrings, £4,250, which feature the world’s first 100 faceted diamond.
The diamond-a-day advent calendar retails at £100,000, more than £23,000 less than purchasing the pieces of jewellery individually.
Linsey Houlston, store manager at Beaverbrooks Sunderland, said: “Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.”