New-look Adidas store unveiled after major expansion at Dalton Park outlet
Dalton Park has revealed its new-look Adidas store which has taken over a neighbouring unit to make it 25% bigger.
The popular outlet store at Dalton Park, on the outskirts of Murton, has re-opened following a major renovation project.
Works to completely revamp and extend the shop were completed earlier this month with a grand unveiling taking place.
The new-look store, which is located at the central mall entrance, has increased in size by 25% after expanding into the former Moss Bros unit next door.
Since re-opening Adidas has also increased its product range, introducing a wide selection of Reebok sporting goods, alongside even more of the brands signature athletic footwear, clothes and accessories.
Other new additions at the outlet store include a complete overhaul of fixtures and fittings plus new displays and decorations across the store.
Louise Thompson, who is the marketing manager at Dalton Park, said the new look has already proved popular with the first customers through the doors.
“The new Adidas store has been completely transformed and it is already proving to be very popular,” she said.
“As Adidas was one of the very first stores to join Dalton Park when we opened our doors in 2003 it has been great to see the store flourish and we are sure that it will now become the ultimate destination for sporty shoppers.”
Adidas is not the only store to have undergone an expansion at Dalton Park this summer.
Last month, Moss Bros almost doubled in size after relocating into a new bigger unit next door to New Balance.