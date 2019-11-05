Nicola Fisher, managing director, and Peter Fisher, CEO, of UK brand management of Matis, based in Sunderland.

Matis products were first created by a French pharmacist in 1936 and it’s gone on to become a global brand, stocked in five star spas amongst other places. Although the main headquarters and laboratory remain in Paris where its range is manufactured, its UK brand management is based in Sunderland after a former Wearside salon owner fell in love with the products.

Nicola Fisher, who used to own Belle Vue Spa in Ashbrooke, said: “After I sold Belle Vue Spa I worked from home and then moved to Vivo in Ettrick Grove where they used Matis. I really liked the products and ended up becoming a rep for them for five years.”

After building up connections around the country, Nicola became national sales manager for the brand before setting up as brand management for the company for its UK business, with offices at North Sands Business Centre in Roker.

A 'bauble' from the Matis Christmas range

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola said: “People don’t expect our offices to be in Sunderland but it’s a great place for us to do business.”

With the rise in social media and interest in beauty products, business has been strong for Matis.

Eleni Tsoumpeli, Matis marketing executive, said: “People are a lot more savvy about skincare now and know what they want. People are pulling away from that fake, Botox look and want to look after their skin as a preventative measure instead.”

To keep up with demand, 63 new Matis products were launched this year, with more in the pipeline for 2020.

We're giving away a Youth Elixir gift set

Win