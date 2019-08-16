Series of family events to be staged on back of Hot Weekender at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park
Herrington Country Park could host a series of family events after North East events management company, Hot Event Solutions, received the green light from Sunderland City Council.
The approved premises licence to run a portfolio of licensed family events comes in the lead up to this year’s Hot Weekender in Herrington Country Park on August 16-18, which will feature the UK Soapbox Challenge on Saturday and Funtopia Festival on Sunday.
2019 is the second year that Herrington has hosted the soapbox race, in which 50 racers will compete on a redesigned 450-metre race track, tackling twists and turns in their
homemade vehicles. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time, best in show and more.
The following day, Funtopia Festival promises a fun day out with acts paying tribute to the likes of Little Mix, Ariana Grande and The Greatest Showman.
Throughout the weekend, families can also enjoy a giant funfair, food stalls, bars, plus performers and entertainment throughout the event.
Following the approval of the premises licence by Sunderland City Council this month, the Hot Weekender will soon become one of a wider schedule of up to five licensed event periods by Hot Event Solutions in the region throughout the year. The events will be targeted at families and young people.
Martin and Hot Event Solutions were advised by Matt Foster, Head of Licensing and Gaming at Mincoffs Solicitors on the application. They worked closely with the Police and Licensing Authority in the lead up submission of the application to ensure all local issues and concerns about large scale events such as the Hot Weekender were taken into account. As a result, they received no objections.
Martin Tulip, event director at Hot Event Solutions, commented: “Matt’s knowledge and assistance has been instrumental in this application being successful and we look forward to delivering events both in Herrington Park and other locations whilst continuing to build our relationship with Mincoffs.”
*Tickets for the Hot Weekender are on sale now at www.uksoapbox.co.uk and www.funtopia-festival.co.uk.