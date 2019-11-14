North East beaches: the cleanest swimming spots (Part 2, S-W)
More beaches in the North East have been achieved 'excellent' status for their water quality, according to new classifications announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:55 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:56 am
For the second consecutive year, 33 of the region's 34 designated bathing waters have been awarded 'excellent' or 'good' ratings in 2019. These are all the North East bathing waters which have achieved the 'excellent' standard. Take a look at part two here.