These are the 17 Sunderland restaurants, takeaways and cafes with 0 and 1 star food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Sunderland restaurants, takeaways and cafes in 2019.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 13:19 pm
Inspectors have awarded these 17 Sunderland establishments zero and one star food hygiene ratings. A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary". If you are heading out for a meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

1. Curry Village

2 Front Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6LR. Rated 0 on 29-May-2019

Photo: Google

2. Pizza King

2A Front Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6LR. Rated 0 on 29-May-2019

Photo: Google

3. The Waterfront Cafe Bar

2 1 Whitburn Bents Road, SR6 8AD. Rated 1 on 13-Mar-2019

Photo: Google

4. Cafe Bungalow

Harbour View, Pier View, SR6 0PR. Rated 1 on 26-Feb-2019

Photo: Google

