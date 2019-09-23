2 Front Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6LR. Rated 0 on 29-May-2019

These are the 16 Sunderland restaurants, takeaways and cafes given 0 and 1 star food hygiene ratings so far this year

The Food Standards Agency has been busy inspecting Sunderland restaurants, takeaways and cafes in 2019.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 09:19 am

Inspectors have awarded these 16 Sunderland establishments zero and one star food hygiene ratings. A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary". If you are heading out for a meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

1. Pizza King

2A Front Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 6LR. Rated 0 on 29-May-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Pizza King

17 Holmeside, SR1 3JE. Rated 1 on 25-Mar-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dine At Home

7 Queens Parade, SR6 8DA. Rated 1 on 24-Jul-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Pizzarama

19 Tunstall Terrace, SR2 7AG. Rated 1 on 23-Jan-2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5