Sunderland Restaurant Week: 9 of the best deals to tuck into

By Katy Wheeler
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:45 pm

Sunderland Restaurant Week is back and running this week until Sunday, September 29. The initiative aimed at driving footfall to Sunderland restaurants features special lunch and dinner menus priced at either £5, £10 or £15pp.

To take advantage of the offers you need to download the relevant vouchers here. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up nine of the best offers as a taster.

1. Grosvenor Casino, Sunniside

Adult cinema ticket, selected drink, selected main or any 2 kitchen bites, side dish & £10 lucky number bet for £10.

2. Asiana Fusion Restaurant, West Wear Street

Three courses for £15

3. Port of Call, Park Lane

Two courses for £10 and three courses for £15. Available Monday - Friday - 11:30am - 8pm.

4. 808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

Two courses for £10 or three courses for £15.

