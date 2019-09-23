Sunderland Restaurant Week: 9 of the best deals to tuck into
Feeling hungry?
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:45 pm
Sunderland Restaurant Week is back and running this week until Sunday, September 29. The initiative aimed at driving footfall to Sunderland restaurants features special lunch and dinner menus priced at either £5, £10 or £15pp.
To take advantage of the offers you need to download the relevant vouchers here. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up nine of the best offers as a taster.