Infinity Pizza promises to put diners’ waistbands to the test with unlimited pizza for £10 during the week and £10.95 at weekends.

It’s taken over the former Döner Haus gourmet kebab unit in Sunniside which has been closed for around a year.

Although the central tiled bar from its former occupier remains, the rest of the site has been turned into an America-themed buffet restaurant with specially-imported neon signs and number plates from across the Pond.

Manager Harry Knott of the new Infinity Pizza at Hight Street West, Sunniside

It opened its doors in High Street West last week in a move that’s created 10 new jobs for the city.

Manager Harry Knott said the concept, which also includes unlimited chips and dessert, as well as a kids’ offering for a fiver, has been well received.

“Everyone who’s been in so far has been really positive,” he explained. “We’re in a great position next to the cinema and on Tuesday, when it’s cheap cinema night, we were full.”

When asked about how many pizzas one person could eat, he said: “They’re really thin crust pizzas so the average person might be able to eat two. But we’ve been contacted by a You Tuber who reckons he might be able to eat 20 for his channel.”

People wanting to graze at the buffet can choose from flavours including BBQ chicken, margarita, Hawaiian, cheesy garlic, pepperoni and chicken Kiev.

The opening comes soon after the closure of the neighbouring Frankie & Benny’s after the chain announced in August that it would shut 33 under-performing sites as part of a strategic review.

Harry said: “This is a great unit and I think people are glad something is being done with it. The owner also owns Harry’s Game Shack nearby and he feels really passionate about the city centre, he wants to see it thrive.”

Sunderland had been missing a dedicated pizza restaurant after the closure of Divino’s opposite the Museum and Winter Gardens. However, in recent weeks Endless Pizza has also opened in Green Terrace in the former Varsity and Tequila Tequila site.

Infinity Pizza is housed in the former Doner Haus unit

The pizza buffet has an American theme

Neon signs and American beer signs fill the walls

The new Infinity Pizza has opened at High Street West, Sunniside

