See inside the new restaurant that's bringing a flavour of Turkey to Wearside
A new restaurant is bringing a flavour of Turkey to a Wearside village.
Istanbul Grill has opened in a former Indian restaurant in High Street, Easington Lane, following a £40,000 renovation of the site.
Lamps and decor were imported from Turkey for the new restaurant which has created six new jobs for the area.
Owners Ali Koch and Ekrem Yabuz, who both hail from Turkey, say they are pleased with how well the 55-cover restaurant has been received in its first few days of opening.
“It’s totally new management, staff and look,” he explained. “And everyone who’s been in has been really enjoying it, they particularly like the meat dishes. They’re prepared on a Turkish-style charcoal grill, which gives extra flavour. They’re our signature dishes.”
As well as Turkish cuisine and mezze, the restaurant also specialises in other Mediterranean dishes, as well as traditional Sunday lunches.
Ali said: “Myself and my business partner have ran restaurants together in Turkey, as well as elsewhere in the UK, so we have lots of experience. We offer a lot of variety on the menu so that there is something for everyone on there.”
The pair previously ran an Istanbul Grill restaurant in Middlesbrough six years ago, which proved popular, but this is their first venture in this area.